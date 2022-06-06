Need to Know: Amber Alert, Country Thunder Parking, Flair Airlines

Instagram rolls out Amber Alert system in 25 countries, including Canada

Instagram plans to launch the Amber Alert system, used to share notices of missing children, on its platform in more than two-dozen countries, including Canada, over the coming weeks.

The update will mean that when law enforcement agencies activate an Amber Alert, those within the designated search area will receive the notice in their Instagram feeds.

Amber Alerts include details about a child such as a photo, description and location of the abduction.

Parking at Country Thunder

Day Parking is now available and conveniently located on the festival grounds Pre-purchase your parking now for easy arrival at the show: https://www.countrythunder.com/sk-tickets

Flair Airlines Suspends Regina Service

Flair Airlines has announced they will be suspending its service to and from Regina due to issues involving aircraft delivery delays.

June 11th will be the last bookable date between Regina and Toronto.