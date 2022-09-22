Need to Know: Amusement Tax, Mental Health in Hockey, Snow-Removal Bylaw

Regina’s Amusement Tax

On Wednesday, executive committee voted to amend a nearly 100-year old bylaw that taxes recreational tickets sold in the city.

Regina’s executive committee is recommending reducing the amount of tax customers pay on movie tickets in the Queen City.

Only two jurisdictions in Canada have such a tax. Including other sales taxes, the total tax was 15 per cent, one of the highest in Canada.

In the 2022-23 provincial budget, the provincial government placed an additional six per cent tax on recreational activities such as concerts, sporting events or movie theatre tickets starting Oct. 1, 2022.

That PST would have increased the total tax on movie tickets in Regina to over 20 per cent, making it the highest rate by six per cent.

Regina’s executive committee voted 6-2 Wednesday in approval of a plan which will reduce the amusement tax levied on admission fees to commercial cinemas to a rate of five per cent from the current rate of 10 per cent, effective October 1, 2022.

Local non-profit 'Inside the box' partners with Hockey Regina to promote mental health in athletes

A local non-profit, Inside the Box, has partnered with Hockey Regina to provide mental health and wellness seminars to all U13 to U18 players this season.

Inside the Box is youth founded and ran with the goal of changing the culture of sport in Regina and the province by educating athletes, starting conversations and encouraging reflection.

The seminars have been specifically tailored to Hockey Regina and will focus on putting the human first and the athlete second, the importance of communication, and dealing with pressure and confidence.

Each team, both boys and girls from AAA to Tier 3, will participate in an hour long interactive seminar facilitated by Inside the Box.

Find more here: https://regina.ctvnews.ca/local-non-profit-inside-the-box-partners-with-hockey-regina-to-promote-mental-health-in-athletes-1.6078235

Regina to enforce its snow-removal bylaw this fall

The City confirmed it will officially start enforcing its snow-removal bylaw which could mean property owners who do not clear sidewalks could face a $100 fine.

Under the city's Clean Property Bylaw, all property owners are required to clear nearby sidewalks within 48 hours of a snowfall. Property owners within a section of downtown are required to clear nearby sidewalks within 24 hours.

Although this bylaw has been around since the start of the year, they City used the first quarter of the year to just inform the public about the bylaw.