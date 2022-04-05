Need to Know: Anglers Guide, Rail Relocation, Smart Meter Delay

Province’s 2022-2023 Anglers Guide Released

The Saskatchewan Anglers Guide is now available for residents online.

The guide provides details on regulations, policies and practices related to fishing in the Province.

For those wanting a physical copy of the guide, they are available at Ministry of Environment field offices, most provincial park offices and some retail outlets starting in early May.

The new fishing season starts up on May 5 in the southern management zone, May 15 in the central management zone and May 25 in the northern management zones.

City of Regina Hires Consultant for Rail Relocation Preliminary Design

The City of Regina has hired Stantec Consulting Ltd. to explore the preliminary design of relocating the rail lines crossing Ring Road. A Feasibility Study was completed in 2019 to examine options, costs and benefits, and relocation was selected as the most beneficial option.

The preliminary design will further investigate the solution concept identified in the Feasibility Study. The scope includes engineering investigation and design, railway operational plans, public and stakeholder engagement and cost estimating.

Updates and public engagement opportunities will be announced in the coming months. A recommendation report is expected at Council in 2023. Council approval will be required to move forward.

Smart Meter Delay

SaskPower is pausing mass deployment of smart meters due to a shortage of meters. Like many companies, SaskPower’s smart meter manufacturer is facing a continued shortage of microchips, a key component of meters, due to ongoing global supply chain issues.

Some farm and rural customers were previously notified that they were receiving a meter in the spring of 2022. However, due to the shortage, their smart meter installation will be delayed. Those customers will be notified directly by mail.

For more information, call SaskPower Media Relations at 306-536-2886.