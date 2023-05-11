Need To Know: Another Concert Announcement, Regina Humane Society, ACM Awards

Concert Announcement!

Another Concert announcement coming up this morning (May 11th) at 8 AM for the Conexus Arts Centre!

We’ll give you a chance to win a BTBO pair of tickets this morning after 8

Dream makes $500K donation to Regina Humane Society’s new home

It’s a Dream come true for the Regina Humane Society.

Dream Developments has donated $500,000 to help the humane society in its efforts to reach its $15-million fundraising goal for the new Animal Community Centre. The fundraising drive is a multi-year campaign.

The humane society has been trying to secure funding for the project for 12 years now.

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards is Tonight.

HARDY is the top nominee, with seven nods. Lainey Wilson has six, followed by Cole Swindell, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, and Miranda Lambert, with five nods each.

This year the ACM Entertainer of the Year category will feature seven nominees, expanding from five last year. Additionally, Songwriter of the Year will now be split into two categories, Songwriter of the Year and Artist-Songwriter of the Year.

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will host the ACM Awards streaming live on Prime Video on Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m. from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

*It was just announced that Hailey Whitters was awarded Best New Female and Zach Bryan as New Male Artist of the Year.