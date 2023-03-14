Need to Know: Artist Announcements, World Record Attempt, City Feedback

Riley Green & Brett Kissel!

If you missed it yesterday we were able to announce the addition of Brett Kissel to this years Country Thunder lineup!!

We also announced Riley Green will be playing Conexus Arts Centre May 31st!

We’ll give you a chance to beat the box office for Riley Green all week long!

SK Town looking to Break World Record

A business owner in Dundurn, Sask. is spearheading an attempt to break the world record for the most people wearing inflatable dinosaur costumes in one place.

The current record is 380 and Dundurn is looking for at least 400!

The Big Murs Tavern and Grill owner has even offered to feed anyone who shows up in costume for the world record attempt set for July 1.

For more details: https://saskatoon.ctvnews.ca/sask-town-seeks-world-record-for-people-wearing-inflatable-dinosaur-costumes-1.6311303

City of Regina asks for feedback on proposed ward boundary changes

The City of Regina is looking for feedback on proposed ward boundaries ahead of the 2024 municipal election.

Ward boundary changes ensure the city’s population is evenly distributed among the electoral regions prior to an election, the city explained in a news release.

Each one of the city’s wards contains 20,000 to 24,000 residents.

Public feedback is welcomed at the city’s public hearing on March 20 at 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. in the Darlene Hincks Committee Room at City Hall or at the open house on March 23 at 5:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. at the City Hall cafeteria.

Feedback can also be submitted online.

Residents can learn more about Regina’s wards and the proposed boundary changes on the City of Regina’s website.