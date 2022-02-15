Need to Know: Artist to Design Wascana Pool Gate, Ice Ruts, Blood Drive

City Seeking Artist to Design Wascana Pool Gate

Work is underway to build a renewed facility that will meet the needs of Regina residents and enhance the park experience. As part of this work, the City of Regina is seeking an artist to design the pool’s front gate – a public facing metal art insert that will provide security to the building and beautify its entrance.

Through this Call for Artist, the City wishes to represent the history and connection to the land on which the pool will reside. The pool is located within Wascana Park and is a short distance from Wascana Lake.

This project supports Regina’s Cultural Plan goals of strengthening the artistic and cultural community while also embracing cultural diversity and strengthening the Indigenous community’s cultural presence in Regina.

This opportunity is open only to artists that identify as Indigenous (Canadian First Nations, Inuit, or Métis). First preference will be given to Regina born artists, followed by Saskatchewan born or raised artists.

Deadline to submit proposals is Monday, February 28, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. Installation of the art insert is scheduled for July 2022.

City Responding to Ice Ruts on Residential Roads

The City of Regina is shaving ice and smoothing residential roads and alleys due to a series of freeze-thaw conditions that caused rutting and uneven surfaces.

Shaving the rough surface and deep ruts will take place during daytime hours using a combination of City and contractor crews. Ice shaving started this past weekend and is anticipated to be completed in two weeks, depending on weather.

Fill the Seats for Canadian Blood Services

Tomorrow help us Fill the Seats to save lives!

We’re teaming up with Canadian Blood services to encourage donations!

The need for blood is constant. Every 60 seconds, someone in Canada needs blood.

Tune into Pure Country tomorrow to learn more about how you can help patients in Canada, even during the pandemic. Invite a family member, friend or colleague to book a blood donation appointment with you and help save lives together.

Book now at blood.ca