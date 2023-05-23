Need to Know: Arts Festival, Dog Park Work, YWCA looking for items
Cathedral Villages Arts Festival
The 32nd annual Cathedral Villages Arts Festival opened with a splash Monday morning with its kick-off parade, officially starting a week of community activities and live performances.
The festival will culminate on Saturday with the anticipated street fair which will run from 10 a.m. till 5 p.m.
A full list of events can be found on the Cathedral Village Arts Festival website.
Dog Park Construction
Thinking about heading to the Mount Pleasant dog park? Beginning May 23, there will be maintenance taking place in the parking lot.
The north gates will be open to allow access to the dog park while this maintenance occurs over the next 3 days.
YWCA Running Low on items
If you are able to donate these, please bring them to the YWCA front desk at 1940 McIntyre Street:
Shampoo, Conditioner, Lotion, Towels, Women's underwear, Socks
