Need to Know: Augmented Reality with Scotty, Remembrance Day Carnations, Canadian Bowl

See Scotty Life-sized in your home!!!

It’s Dinovember at the Royal Sask Museum and with augmented reality you can bring Scotty with you where ever you go for some really cool pictures/videos!

For details: https://www.gatewaywebar.com/rsmscotty

Remembrance Day Carnations

On November 11, remember our veterans by placing a complimentary carnation on the memorials in the Field of Honour at the Regina Cemetery or Riverside Memorial Park Cemetery, while supplies last.

Canadian Bowl

This Saturday (November 12th) the Regina Thunder host the Okanagan Sun in the Canadian Bowl at Mosaic Stadium!

Football players 12 & under can attend for free. No ticket required, wear a jersey if you have one!

Bantam & high school players, wear your jersey and get in for $10!

Get your tickets now: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/456750291417