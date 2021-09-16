NEED TO KNOW: Banding Trees, Covid Notifications, and Riders

Now is the time to band your trees. Banding elms, Manitoba maples and fruit trees helps reduce the population of cankerworms next spring.



Each spring and fall the City of Regina encourages residents to band trees as part of regular yard care. By banding trees, you help keep our community green and attractive and reduce the need to spray for pests. Left uncontrolled, cankerworms can rapidly harm our urban forest.



Tree banding stops cankerworms from laying their eggs in the tree crown. By stopping one adult cankerworm from laying eggs, tree banding can prevent up to 400 larvae in the spring.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has moved all initial notifications for COVID test results to an automated service.



During COVID-19 lab tests people will be asked to provide or confirm their number. Notifications will be sent to those aged 12 years and over between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. Parents/guardians can receive results for dependents under the age of 18 years old.





Positive COVID-19 text and voice message notifications will be followed up with a phone call from public health or a community health nurse within 24 to 48 hours.





The Riders have announced more details on the new Covid-19 verification program.



Fans over the age of 12 coming to the game will have to provide proof they've received two doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccine including Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or a mixture of of two. A single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will also be accepted to enter the stadium.



Valid proof includes:

- MySaskHealthRecord

- Vax Wallet Cards

- Public Health Records



Pre-screening of vaccination status will start Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rider ticket office to allow for easier access the day of the game.



Fans who have their vaccine status verified ahead of time will receive a wristband. These fans will have a dedicated lane at Gate 1 of Mosaic Stadium.



An approved COVID-19 test with a negative result will be required within 72 hours of the game for anyone attending with one or zero doses of a COVID vaccine.



Gameday rapid testing will be available through an on-site clinic operated by Haztech for fans to access at their own expense.



An additional pop up clinic operated by the company will also be open at Young's Equipment on both Thursday and Friday and on Rider game days.