Need to Know: Baseball Canada Cup, Downtown Cinema, Fall Leisure Guide

2023 Baseball Canada Cup Championships

The finals for the 2023 Baseball Canada Cup went yesterday from Optimist Park!

Team Saskatchewan finished third in the tournament after sneaking past Quebec 1-0.

Ontario would take first place with an 11-8 win over BC.

Downtown Cinema Movie Announcements!

Downtown Cinema is back on August 24th on the Pat Fiacco Plaza!

Join in from 12:00pm to 10:00pm for 5 movies back to back in the park!

Here are the movies and show-times for the event!

12:00 - Shrek!

1:40 - Puss in Boots!

3:20 - The Princess Bride

5:30 - Guardians of the Galaxy

7:50 - Detective Pikachu

City Offers Exciting Programming with Fall Leisure Guide

The Fall Leisure Guide is now available online with registration starting today (August 15th) at 7 a.m. for residents and Thursday, August 17 for non-residents.

Each season, the City offers a wide range of engaging activities for residents. This fall, new classes include Inspiring Art for Young Minds for ages 6-9, How to Fit, a 6-week fitness class for ages 18 and up and Lifelong Yoga, a drop-in class for new or continuing yoga fans. The Fall Leisure Guide aims to celebrate diversity, promote wellness and foster togetherness among the community.

To ensure you don’t miss out on your preferred classes, create or sign into your online account at Regina Recreation Online before registration day. Use the step-by-step guide to add your preferred classes to your ‘wish list’. This will make check out easier on registration day and allow you to register for classes more quickly. Registration can be completed online or by calling 306-777-PLAY (7529).

Visit Regina.ca/recreation for more information on registering for programs or to view the online version of the Leisure Guide.