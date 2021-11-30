Need To Know: BC Flood help, Skills Training, Vax Travel Proof

Saskatchewan is sending help to BC after their floods.

The province is sending resources like sandbagging machines, temporary walls, and a Saskatchewan Public Safety employee to help with emergency response.

Between 50 and 100 mm of rain was expected overnight Monday and into Today in areas of B.C. already coping with sodden ground, landslides, road closures, gas and travel restrictions.



Saskatchewan government announces over $4M in funding for skills training programs.

Skills programs include welding, health-care aide and continuing care aide programs, medical lab assistant, electrical applied certificate, steel stud and drywall programming and introduction to scaffolding.

New training opportunities will be targeted at Indigenous individuals and will be delivered through partnerships between training facilities and communities.

Unvaccinated travellers over the age of 12 won't be able to board a plane or train in Canada beginning today, and a negative COVID-19 test will no longer serve as a substitute for most people.

The policy came into effect on Oct. 30, but the federal government allowed a short transition period for unvaccinated travellers.

There are some exceptions, including valid medical exemptions, travel to remote communities only accessible by plane, and those transiting through Canada en route to another destination.

Most people who qualify for an exemption will need a recent COVID-19 test.