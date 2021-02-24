Need to Know: Be Kind Day, History at the Scotties, & Riders

Today is Pink Shirt/Be Kind Online Day

Take a stand. Find your voice. Get support. Bullying and cyberbullying affect us all; you’re not alone! Whether you’ve been a victim, witnessed an incident, or simply know someone who’s been bullied, we’ve got tools and tips that can help.

Be Kind Online is a social movement – a reminder to rethink your online behaviour, embrace our connectedness, and spread positivity. Be Kind Online aims to end bullying and cyberbullying in our communities. For more on this initiative and to help empower those committed to changing online behaviour for the better head to www.bekindonline.com

Jennifer Jones breaks career wins record at Scotties

Jones became the career leader in wins at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts with a 6-5 win Tuesday over Newfoundland and Labrador's Sarah Hill for her 153rd win.

Jones arrived at the 2021 Tournament of Hearts two back of the 152 victories held by Colleen Jones.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American running back Ralph Webb

Webb, 26, joins the Riders after signing with the NFL's New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He played four preseason games with the team before being waived and signed to the team's practice squad. Webb most recently spent time with the Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL, after being drafted by the team in the open phase of the 2020 XFL Draft.