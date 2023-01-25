Need to Know: Bell Let's Talk Day, Family Service Regina Connect Group, Pet Obituaries

Bell Let’s Talk Day

Today marks a new era for Bell Let’s Talk Day.

We are proud to start the New Year by committing an additional $10 million for mental health programs ahead of Bell Let’s Talk and invite everyone to join Canada’s national day for mental health today (January 25th)!

This new funding is more than Bell has ever committed on Bell Let’s Talk Day and will replace the donation of 5 cents per interaction that we have made in previous years on the day, putting more emphasis on practical actions that we can all take throughout the year.

Today is all about taking the time to learn more about mental health organizations, help a friend struggling with mental health issues, learn about how your school, workplace, or community is creating change for mental health, and to nurture your own well-being by practicing and learning mental health strategies.

For more visit, https://letstalk.bell.ca/#EXT=CORP_OFF_URL_letstalk_en

Family Service Regina Connect Group

Family Service Regina’s Connect group meets on Wednesdays from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm. The group is a safe environment for connecting with others and giving and receiving support for all who have experienced abuse in a relationship. The format alternates between times of sharing, information sessions, discussion nights, guest speakers, and creative expression nights.

Registration is not required, but feel free to call (306) 757-6675 for more information. Ask for Kelly

http://www.familyserviceregina.com/

Regina Humane Society Pet Obituaries

Losing a pet is never easy. Regina Humane Society Pet Obituaries let you honour your pet and at the same time provide help, care and support to other animals who are yearning for their chance for a happy life, just like the one you gave to your pet.

Obituaries are free and will remain posted for one year. They also offer the opportunity for family and friends to honour your pet's life with a donation to the RHS so that other pets can be helped when they need it most.

To view or place a pet obituary, simply click here: https://reginahumanesociety.ca/pet.../pet-obituary-place/