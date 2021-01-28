Need to Know: Bell Let's Talk Day & SGI Warning of a Scam

Today is Bell Let’s Talk Day and every action counts. Today, Bell will donate more towards mental health initiatives in Canada by contributing 5¢ for every applicable text, call, tweet or social media interaction.

Please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk to learn more

If you need help please visit https://letstalk.bell.ca/en/get-help

A new special from Bell Media Studios, IN THIS TOGETHER: A BELL LET'S TALK DAY SPECIAL, airs tonight at 6 p.m. on CTV, CTV2, the all-new CTV.ca and CTV app, and Crave. Hosted by ETALK's Tyrone Edwards and THE SOCIAL's Melissa Grelo, the special features remarkable Canadians sharing their personal and professional stories, along with celebrities raising awareness about mental health!

Scam alert

SGI is aware that scammers could be targeting SGI customers by sending them an email posing as their bank and asking them to provide a photo or scan of their driver’s licence.

If you get a request like that, take steps to verify that the request is coming from a trusted source before providing any personal information. Be sure to use publicly listed contact information, not a phone number or email address included in the suspect email.

If you have provided this information to someone who shouldn’t have it, you should contact the police and take steps suggested by the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.