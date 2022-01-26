Need to Know: Bell Lets Talk Day, Provincial Mental Health Campaign, Canadian Men's Olympic Team

Today is Bell Let’s Talk Day

Bell Let’s Talk Day 2022 marks our 12th anniversary and provides a timely opportunity to build on increased awareness around mental health and mental illness and to inspire Canadians to keep playing an active role in moving mental health forward in Canada as a priority issue. For the 2022 campaign, we are encouraging Canadians to keep listening, talking and being there for themselves and each other.

On Bell Let’s Talk Day, Bell will donate more towards mental health initiatives in Canada by contributing 5¢ for every applicable text, call, tweet or TikTok video using #BellLetsTalk, social media video view and use of the Bell Let’s Talk Facebook frame or Snapchat lens.

Visit bell.ca/letstalk to learn how you can join in and help create positive change.

Learn more about actions you can take to support your mental health and the mental health of others: https://letstalk.bell.ca/en/ways-to-help

Mental Health Initiative Launched by the Province

The province announced the campaign called There is Help, There is Hope that focuses on changing attitudes, behaviours and beliefs that contribute to the stigma around mental health.

The public awareness campaign features Saskatchewan people who have experienced addictions, mental health issues, or have counselled people with those experiences.

To learn more about what supports are available and how you can help reduce the stigma of mental health and addictions, visit: saskatchewan.ca/mental-health-awareness

Canadian Men’s Olympic Team with Regina and Saskatchewan Ties

Jordan Weal, a well known Regina Pats alumnus, has been named to the Team Canada men’s Olympic hockey team.

Hockey Canada released the full roster Tuesday morning.

Weal played four full seasons with the Pats, from 2007 until 2012 recording 102 points in 2010 and 116 points in 2012.

Other notable names to make Team Canada include Eric Staal, David Desharnais, along with Mason McTavish and Owen Power, who were both part of Team Canada at this year’s cancelled world juniors.

Forward Adam Cracknell, hailing from Prince Albert, Sask., will also be representing Canada in Beijing.