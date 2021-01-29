Need to Know: Bell Lets Talk, Kidsport Fundraiser, Sleep Sack Recall

Yesterday was Bell Let’s Talk Day and every action counts. There were over 159 million interactions with Bell donating more towards mental health initiatives in Canada by contributing 5¢ for every applicable text, call, tweet or social media interaction.

Just from interactions Bell will donate close to 8 million to mental health initiatives.

Please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk to learn more

If you need help please visit https://letstalk.bell.ca/en/get-help

KidSport Regina is hosting a fundraiser with fundraisn for a pick up meal on Super Bowl Sunday of a Burger & Fries (Gluten free bun available) or Chicken Fingers & Fries for $20.40.

People can pre-order this deal through fundraisn by February 4th and then pick up is on Super Bowl Sunday on February 7th during a pre-determined time slot. Perfect meal for Super Bowl Sunday at home.

Here the link to KidSport’s social media with full information!

Sleep Sacks in Size 0-6 Months (First Wish, Sam & Jo, Dylan and Abby, Miss Mona Mouse, Harry & Me, and Aspen) recalled due to suffocation hazard

This recall involves various sleep sacks in size 0-6 months. The brands include: First Wish, Sam & Jo, Dylan and Abby, Miss Mona Mouse, Harry & Me, and Aspen. This product is an article of bedding, a fabric bag that has armholes or sleeves and is closed at the feet.

The recalled sleep sacks can be identified by the model number CA07043 located on the sewn in care label. They come in a variety of colours and designs, including penguins, animal faces, zoo animals, dinosaur bones, celestial animals, birch trees, circus designs, vintage cars, etc

Hazard identified

The size of the neck opening is larger than what the standard in the UK permits, which may cause an infant to slide into the sleep sacks, posing a suffocation hazard.

As of January 25, 2021, the company has received no reports of suffocation in Canada.

Number sold

The company reported that 17,482 units of the affected product were sold at HomeSense, Marshalls, and Winners locations across Canada.

Time period sold

The affected products were sold from January 2018 to December 2020.