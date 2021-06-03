Need to Know: Best “Grate” Name, Queen City Ex, and city Grants

Time to VOTE for your Favourite “Grate” Name

It was a tough decision, but the City has picked the TOP 10 “gratest” names out of over 640 storm drains adopted between May 3 and 30. It’s now up to Regina residents to vote on their favourite storm drain name.

The top 10 names in no specific order are:

Percival Stilwater

Treeaneu Leaves

Swirley McCulvertson

Wayne’s Whirl

13th man tear trough

Dippy Laney

Hydra Thunderwing Flash

Darth Grater

Tommy Plugless

Drain Nine and Three-Quarters

Voting is easy! Visit Regina.ca/stormdrain to select your favourite name from the list. Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8.

The top three winners will get a prize package of $250, $150 or $75 toward rain gear, car washes or car detailing at local businesses. Winners will be announced on June 10.

Queen City Exhibitions Announces New Dates

The Queen City Exhibition (QCX) will be happening August 20-22 and August 25-29.

Due to routing changes by midway partners, they are able to have longer and later dates which will allow them to bring the community back together to experience the midway, entertainment, concerts, games, food and beverage in a safe and responsible way.

With the changes announced by the Premier and SHA on June 1st we are following all SHA guidelines and can’t wait to welcome guest back to the exhibition and the REAL campus. Tickets will go on sale June 21st online at www.queencityex.com.

Watch our QCX social media for up to date information on programming, concert announcements and protocols.

The City is taking applications for $200,000 in grants to make sports & recreation activities more inclusive

The City of Regina is now accepting applications for $200,000 in grants to make the city's recreation more accessible.

Non-profit groups can apply for funding for new programs, projects and services, one-time support for existing programs and services, equipment, events or capital initiatives such as renovations.

People can apply at regina.ca/grants until Sept. 10. The funding will be distributed by October 31, 2021.