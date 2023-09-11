Need To Know: Best Of Regina, Doggy Dip, Queen City Marathon

2023 Queen City Marathon Recap

More than 4,000 people took part in the various races on tap at the Queen City Marathon this year, ranging from family fun to the full marathon on Sunday.

Each person in the running has a reason for doing so, whether it’s in hopes of setting a new course record, like Logan Roots, the winner of the men’s full marathon, with a new record time of 2:32:15. World-record holder Kyle Gieni completed the Queen City Marathon in a wheelchair on Sunday, with his sights set on a possible world record attempt next year. Gieni, who has Regina roots, said he took inspiration from cross-country skiing to complete the 42.2 kilometre trek through Regina using poles to propel his chair forward.

Organizers say runners from all over the world took part from eight provinces and territories, 14 U.S. states, and about 10 international from China, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Denmark and Germany.

The first Queen City Marathon took place in 2001.

Prairie Dog’s Best of Regina

Back again is Prairie Dog’s Best of Regina! It’s their annual reader poll on Regina’s favourite people, places, businesses and events. Nominate yours! The most popular nominees will move on to the multiple-choice ballot on October 2.

https://prairiedogmag.com/best-of-regina-2023/#//

Doggy Dips at Sask Provincial Parks

If you want to do something cool for your pooch this month you can take them for a swim

The 2023 Doggy Dip events are scheduled for Sep 23, 2023, at Buffalo Pound, Cypress Hills and Pike Lake Provincial Parks. *Dangerous/aggressive/unruly animals are prohibited, and their owners will be required to leave with their pet without exception.

Get the hours and fees here:

https://www.tourismsaskatchewan.com/places-to-go/provincial-parks/do-in-saskparks/swimming