Need to Know: Best of Regina & QCM Schedule
Prairie Dog’s Best of Regina
Back again is Prairie Dog’s Best of Regina! It’s their annual reader poll on Regina’s favourite people, places, businesses and events. Nominate yours! The most popular nominees will move on to the multiple-choice ballot on October 2.
https://prairiedogmag.com/best-of-regina-2023/#//
Queen City Marathon Week!
Schedule of Events:
Friday, September 8, 2023
11:00 AM - 7:00 PM Race Package Pickup
11:00 AM - 7:00 PM Wellness Expo & Runners Market
8:00 PM - Night Owl 5K
Saturday, September 9, 2023
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM Race Package Pickup
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM Wellness Expo & Runners Market
9:30 AM - Mini Marathon - 2 to 3 years
10:00 AM - Mini Marathon - 3 to 4 years
10:30 AM - Mini Marathon - 5 to 7 years
11:00 AM - Mini Marathon - 8 to 10 years
11:30 AM - Mini Marathon - 11 to 14 years
2:00 PM - Family 5K
Sunday, September 10, 2023
7:00 AM City of Regina 42.2K Walk
7:55 AM 42.2K Wheelchair
8:00 AM GMS 42.2K Run, Auto Gallery 21.1K Run, 21.1K Walk, Open Road Recreation 42.2K Team Relay
8:30 AM Regina Hotel Association 10K
NOON 21.1K course officially closes
2:00 PM 42.2K course officially closes