Need to Know: Best of Regina & QCM Schedule

Prairie Dog’s Best of Regina

Back again is Prairie Dog’s Best of Regina! It’s their annual reader poll on Regina’s favourite people, places, businesses and events. Nominate yours! The most popular nominees will move on to the multiple-choice ballot on October 2.

https://prairiedogmag.com/best-of-regina-2023/#//

Queen City Marathon Week!

Schedule of Events:

Friday, September 8, 2023

11:00 AM - 7:00 PM Race Package Pickup

11:00 AM - 7:00 PM Wellness Expo & Runners Market

8:00 PM - Night Owl 5K

Saturday, September 9, 2023

8:00 AM - 5:00 PM Race Package Pickup

8:00 AM - 5:00 PM Wellness Expo & Runners Market

9:30 AM - Mini Marathon - 2 to 3 years

10:00 AM - Mini Marathon - 3 to 4 years

10:30 AM - Mini Marathon - 5 to 7 years

11:00 AM - Mini Marathon - 8 to 10 years

11:30 AM - Mini Marathon - 11 to 14 years

2:00 PM - Family 5K

Sunday, September 10, 2023

7:00 AM City of Regina 42.2K Walk

7:55 AM 42.2K Wheelchair

8:00 AM GMS 42.2K Run, Auto Gallery 21.1K Run, 21.1K Walk, Open Road Recreation 42.2K Team Relay

8:30 AM Regina Hotel Association 10K

NOON 21.1K course officially closes

2:00 PM 42.2K course officially closes