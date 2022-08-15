Need to Know: Bid to Host Brier, ArriveCan Exemption, COVID Booster Shot

Regina city council considering $200K bid to host 2024 Brier

Regina’s city council is set to consider putting $200,000 towards a bid to host the 2024 Brier.

The recommendation is set to go before council on Aug. 17. The proposal will be conditional, and will require Curl Regina to demonstrate it has the ability to plan and host the event through a comprehensive budget and event plan.

The 2024 Brier is set to take place from Mar. 1 to 10. An economic impact assessment from Curling Canada outlines that a typical Brier event is supported by around 400 or more volunteers and generates a minimum of $8 to $12 million in economic activity.

The last time Regina hosted the Brier was in 2018.

CBSA to allow one-time ArriveCan Exemption

According to the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) they will allow a one-time exemption for vaccinated travellers who were unaware of the requirement to submit their mandatory health information with ArriveCAN.

How to book COVID-19 booster shot appointments in Sask.

As of today (August 15th) residents aged 18 years and older are eligible to book an appointment to receive their fourth dose booster shot.

Fourth doses are available four months after receiving the third shot, for those eligible.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) made public booking system available on August 12 and clinics will begin offering the shot today (August 15th).

Vaccination appointments can be booked through the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) online, or by telephone at 1-833-727-5829.

Shots are available through participating pharmacies. Appointments can be booked online, or by telephone, directly through the pharmacy.

Walk-in and pop-up vaccination clinics are also available in varying communities. Check the SHA website for up-to-date clinic information.