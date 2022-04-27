Need to Know: Big Game Draw, Crime Up, Touchdown Atlantic
Saskatchewan’s Big Game Draw for 2022 will open Sunday
A limited number of hunting licences will be drawn for including moose, elk, mule deer, pronghorn, and antlerless mule deer.
Application will be accepted until 11:59 pm on May 25th.
Draw results will be available starting in June through a hunter’s HAL account.
Regina Crime up slightly in 2021 compared to 2020
There were a total of 40,759 crimes reported in 2020 compared to 41,050 in 2021, an increase of 291.
The report also highlighted monthly statistics for March of 2022 compared to March of 2021, which showed an increase in crimes against the person and crimes against property.
Riders sell out Touchdown Atlantic
Tickets for Touchdown Atlantic went on sale yesterday for the July 16th game between the Roughriders and Argonauts happening at Acadia University in Wolfville Nova Scotia!
The 10 thousand person stadium sold out in just an hour!
