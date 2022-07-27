Need to Know: Bike Repair Station, Summer Games, Riders

Bike Repair Station

On Saturday, Regina Downtown BID unwrapped a brand new bike repair station!

This station features a variety of repair tools and a manual air pump for your bicycle.

For the time being, this station will be brought out during Summer in the Square programming (until it finds a permanent home).

2022 Canada Summer Games

Yesterday saw Team Sask. announce new team apparel, participating teams and this year’s flag bearer.

Angel Besskkaystare from Wollaston Lake and competes in the sport of wrestling will be Saskatchewan’s Flag bearer.

Team Saskatchewan will be represented by 377 athletes, including eight Paralympic and 8 Special Olympic athletes, heading to the games from Aug. 6 to Aug. 21.

Riders prepare for BC

The Saskatchewan Roughriders took to the practice field on Tuesday for the first time since their back to back losses against the Toronto Argonauts.

Some players absent from practice Tuesday were Jakob Prall, Logan Bandy, and Derrick Moncrief.

However, quarterback Cody Fajardo was back after dealing with the virus.

Fajardo is also dealing with an ongoing knee injury and admitted for the first time on Tuesday that there is ligament damage.

The Riders will also have one of their top weapons back in the lineup with the return of Duke Williams after he served his one game suspension.