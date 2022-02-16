Need to Know: Blood Donations, Pink Shirt Day, Legislative Building Reopens

Fill the Seats for Canadian Blood Services

Today help us Fill the Seats to save lives!

We’re teaming up with Canadian Blood services to encourage donations!

The need for blood is constant. Every 60 seconds, someone in Canada needs blood.

Tune into Pure Country today to learn more about how you can help patients in Canada, even during the pandemic. Invite a family member, friend or colleague to book a blood donation appointment with you and help save lives together.

Book now at blood.ca

Pink Shirt Day to be Celebrated a Week early

The nationally recognized Pink Shirt Day usually occurs on the last Wednesday of February; however, this year, that date falls during the Family Week break. As such, the Ministry has declared today (February 16, 2022) as Pink Shirt Day in SK.

For details, visit https://reginapublicschools.ca/pink_shirt_day_2022

This day has become an important one for empowering students to speak out against homophobia, transphobia and bullying in general, and to show solidarity for their fellow students. All students and staff have a right to learn, work and interact in a safe, caring and affirming environment, and to be accepted for the human beings they are.

The Legislative Building reopens to visitors

After a temporary closure the Legislative building is once again allowing access to the building to visitors.

All tours, education and public events cancelled over the past week and a half have resumed.