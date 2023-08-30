Need to Know: Blood Donations & Super Blue Moon

Blood Donations

Going into long weekends are particularly difficult times for maintaining an ideal blood and plasma supply. Donation appointment cancellations are high due to donors travelling or being out of their regular routines. And with more people travelling on the roads there can be an increase in accidents which can mean greater demand for blood products.

Take time this September to change a life. Donate blood or plasma if you are eligible.

There are hundreds of appointments that need to be filled. It’s the perfect time to commit to patients across Canada and help strengthen Canada’s Lifeline.

New and returning donors can make all the difference by booking donation appointments at blood.ca, through the GiveBlood app, or by calling 1-888-2-DONATE (1888-236-6283).

As a thank you just text “Donor” to 927 927 to for a chance to win Tenille Townes tickets for her November 4th show at the Casino!

Super Blue Moon Shines This Week

We haven't seen a Full Moon like this one in over 27 years, and we won't see another one until the 22nd century!

Wednesday night's Blue Moon is an especially rare one, though. It's a Perigee Blue Moon.

This rare moon will be at its peak at 11:36 PM SK time