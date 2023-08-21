Need To Know: Boots On The Beach, Regina Public Library, Little League World Series

Boots on the Beach

Reading over the summer: RPL keeps kids busy until September

Kids will be going back to school soon, but the Regina Public Library still hopes to offer them a chance to learn for the remaining days of summer. The RPL has been hosting its “Level Up” learning and reading program throughout the summer season. It ends on Sept. 3.

Students in the Regina Catholic School Division and Regina Public Schools are to return to class Sept. 5.

North Regina Little League Time At World Series Comes To An End

After a valiant effort – North Regina Little League has had their dreams of a Little League World Series title extinguished after a 10-1 loss against Mexico on Sunday. The team from Tijuana scored eight runs in the fourth inning to take a commanding lead in the elimination bracket game in Williamsport, Pa.

The Team Canada finishes the tournament with a 1-2 record.

The team is made up of head coach Cole Warken, and assistant coaches, Cole Paquin and Kyle Carson.

The players include Braeden McQueen, Bryden Nernberg, Creeson Malbeuf, Dylan Leach, Jackson Bilboe, Jaxon Weir, Kanyn Junior, Nash Tomchuk, Nickson Hjelsing, Pierce Sorrell, Tate Sexsmith, and Treyten Mandziuk.

The 2023 Little League World Series consists of 20 teams in two brackets – with the two finalists playing on Aug. 27 for the championship.