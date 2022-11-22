Need To Know: Boots On The Beach, Shoppers, Household Hazardous Depot

Boot On The Beach Contest Starts This Week

Starting this week we want to take you and the party to Mazatlan, Mexico!

Pure Country and Vision Travel would like to send 1 lucky winner and their friend for an all-inclusive one-week party in the sun featuring The Washboard Union!

Listen to Pure Country 92.7 for a Washboard Union song and be caller # 9 to be entered into the Grand Prize Draw!

Win A $500 Gift Card To Shoppers Drug Mart All Week

Get ready to shop for the products you love! To fund your Black Friday shopping spree, Pure Country would like to offer you a chance to win five hundred dollars in ten seconds!

Simply call our station and zname five products sold at shoppers with the “letter of the day” to win yourself $500 to a shopping spree at Shoppers Drug Mart.

City of Regina opens Household Hazardous Materials Depot

The City of Regina has opened a new Household Hazardous Materials Depot.

The depot will allow residents to safely drop off hazardous household items year-round located next to the Landfill on Fleet Street.

Materials accepted include chemicals, fertilizers, aerosols, batteries, used oil, propane tanks, lightbulbs and more.

For grand opening week only, the new depot will be open to residents all week long, from November 21 to November 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. After opening week, the depot will begin its regular operating hours: Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.