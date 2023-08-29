Need to Know: Boots on the Beach, Terry Fox Run, Halloween Costume Drive

Boots on the Beach is over half sold out!

One week into sales and seats are filling up quick! Make sure you’re booking your spot to come to Mexico with us and Washboard Union coming up January 22nd!

All the details you need are here: https://www.iheartradio.ca/purecountry/regina/concerts-events/events/pure-country-boots-on-the-beach-with-direct-travel-1.20138195

Terry Fox Run

The annual Terry Fox Run has become a fall tradition in Canada, with more than 650 communities, big and small, urban and rural, English and French, fundraising for cancer research. This year, you can register and participate on Sunday September 17!

To register for the Regina Run: https://run.terryfox.ca/29055

Halloween Costume Drive

Family Service Regina is now accepting gently used costume donations!

They will be collecting infant, toddler, and children’s costumes until October 1st before donating them to the Mackenzie Infant Care Center & McDermid Community School