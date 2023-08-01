Need to Know: Brett Kissel Show, Canadian Little League Championships, QCX Music Switch

Win Your Way to see Brett Kissel!

Yesterday we were able to announce Brett Kissel is coming back to Regina! He's playing Conexus Arts Centre October 8th! Tickets on sale Thursday at 10 am but we'll have your chance to beat the box office all week long!

2023 Canadian Little League Championships

Join Little League Canada and North Regina Little League, along with players and spectators from coast to coast in the annual tournament celebrating Canada's top Little League teams.

The tournament will be held at North Regina Little League from August 1-10, 2023.

The semi-finals and final games on August 9th & 10th!

The winner of the tournament heads to Williamsport, Penn., for the world championship.

The winning team will have just 48 hours before the plane leaves from Regina to Pennsylvania.

Queen City Ex Music Switch

Due to last minute, unforeseen scheduling conflicts, Sebastian Bach will not be playing the Queen City Exhibition in Regina, SK on August 6, 2023.

Sloan will now be playing the QCX on August 6 on the Original 16 Stage in his place.

For more details: https://www.realdistrict.ca/events/sebastian-bach