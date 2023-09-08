Need to Know: Brett Kissel Ticket Deal & QCM Details

Brett Kissel Ticket deal!

Get ready to catch the country music sensation, Brett Kissel live in action! For a limited time only, from Sept 8 at 12:01 AM until Sept 10 at 11:59 PM, you can score 4 tickets to the Brett Kissel concert for the price of just 3!

Not applicable on previously purchased tickets. Limited quantities available. Sections P2 and P3 rows E-T only.

Round up your crew and grab your tickets now at https://ow.ly/Y64G50PIy8u.

Queen City Marathon Info:

Race package pick-up will take place at the Conexus Arts Centre, 200A Lakeshore Drive.

Friday, September 8 from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM

Saturday, September 9 from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM



Important Road Closure Warning:

Due to road closures on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, access to Conexus Arts Centre is ONLY from the south side

entrance road of the Conexus Arts centre at 23rd Avenue and Wasana Parkway, entering onto Lakeshore Drive.



Please note these important pickup deadlines. You must pick up your package for:

A1 Rent-Alls Night Owl 5K by 7:00 PM Friday

Alair Homes Mini Marathon by 9:00 AM Saturday

Campbell & Haliburton Insurance 5K by 1:00 PM Saturday

For all other events by 5:00 PM Saturday

WELLNESS EXPO & RUNNERS MARKET

The Wellness Expo & Runners Market is held in conjunction

with race package pickup and is open to all participants and members of the

general public. Admission is FREE. Please feel free to bring along a friend or two!

Entrance to the expo is the same as for race package pickup.

EVENT START TIMES

Please be sure you know the route. You can view the course maps here.



Friday, September 8

8:00 PM - A1 Rent-Alls Night Owl 5K

Saturday, September 9

9:30 AM - Alair Homes Mini Marathon

2:00 PM - Campbell & Haliburton Insurance Family 5K

Sunday, September 10

7:00 AM - City of Regina 42.2K Walk

7:55 AM - 42.2K Wheelchair

8:00 AM - GMS 42.2K Run, Auto Gallery Subaru 21.1K Run,

21.1K Walk, Open Road Recreation 42.2K Team Relay

8:30 AM - Regina Hotel Association 10K





All races start and finish in front of the Conexus Arts Centre.