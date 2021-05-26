Need to Know: Building Permits, Hazardous Waste Days, Outdoor Sports

City of Regina launches eBuild - New online building permit tool

The City of Regina has officially launched eBuild, a new service that allows customers to submit residential building permit applications online. Customers can also use eBuild to track the status of their application, and to correspond with the City in an efficient and streamlined way, all while ensuring legislated building permit regulations are being met.

eBuild will initially launch by accepting seven types of residential permit applications, including:

• deck/sunroom • alteration/renovation

• basement development • addition

• foundation repair • single-family dwelling

• garage/carport

This is only the first phase of eBuild. Future enhancements will include paying application fees online, and accepting commercial, planning and development permits. The City will continue working closely with industry as eBuild evolves.

May Household Hazardous Waste Days Reminder - Safely dispose of your hazardous waste

It’s time for another FREE Household Hazardous Waste Day event this weekend! Located at the City’s Public Works Yard, 2400 6th Avenue, residents can safely bring their chemicals, fertilizers, aerosols, batteries, light bulbs and propane tanks.

Dates and Times:

Friday, May 28, 4 – 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 29, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday May 30, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

At previous Household Hazardous Waste Days events, residents often line up early on the first two days. To avoid long line ups, our staff recommend that you consider going to the event on Saturday afternoon or Sunday.

Outdoor sports to return May 30 in Step One of Sask. reopening plan

Restrictions around outdoor sports will ease on May 30, as part of the first step in the province’s Reopening Roadmap.

Adjustments were made to quicken the return of outdoor sports as a result of a lowered risk of transmission in an outdoor setting. Restrictions around indoor sports are set to change in Step Two, which is when outdoor sports were originally going to return.

League games may resume but tournaments are still not permitted. Tournaments will be revisited in Step Two.

Teams competing in regional interprovincial leagues are required to contact the Business Response Team before beginning play. Interprovincial travel is not permitted.

Shaking hands and high-fiving is not permitted.

Contact information of the coaches, officials and players should be recorded by the home team to assist with contact tracing.

More details about outdoor sports can be found on the province’s website.