Need to Know: Burgers to Beat MS, Boots on the Beach, Fall Leisure Guide

A&W - Burgers to Beat MS

Today (August 17th), $2 from every Teen Burger sold will go to MS Canada.

Your donation provides services to Canadians with multiple sclerosis and their families. It also helps fund critical research to help create a world without MS. With 12 Canadians being diagnosed with MS every day, your support is needed more than ever.

Boots on the Beach

Are you ready to get your BOOTS on the BEACH?

Join the fun January 20 at a 5 star all inclusive resort featuring 12 Pools, 11 Bars – including 4 swim up bars!!!! And 10 restaurants.

Not only is your fabulous resort all inclusive but we’ve added in some great Boots on the Beach Perks. An exclusive concert with….oops…tune in next week!

Not just one but 2 bands travelling with us this year!

City Offers Exciting Programming with Fall Leisure Guide

The Fall Leisure Guide is now available online for non-residents!

Each season, the City offers a wide range of engaging activities for residents. This fall, new classes include Inspiring Art for Young Minds for ages 6-9, How to Fit, a 6-week fitness class for ages 18 and up and Lifelong Yoga, a drop-in class for new or continuing yoga fans. The Fall Leisure Guide aims to celebrate diversity, promote wellness and foster togetherness among the community.

To ensure you don’t miss out on your preferred classes, create or sign into your online account at Regina Recreation Online before registration day. Use the step-by-step guide to add your preferred classes to your ‘wish list’. This will make check out easier on registration day and allow you to register for classes more quickly. Registration can be completed online or by calling 306-777-PLAY (7529).

Visit Regina.ca/recreation for more information on registering for programs or to view the online version of the Leisure Guide.