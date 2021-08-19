Need to Know: Burgers to Beat MS, Plaza of Honour, Voting by Mail

Today is Burgers to Beat MS

On average, 12 Canadians are diagnosed with MS every day. But every little bite can help. $2 from every Teen Burger® sold on August 19 will go to support Canadians living with MS.

You can also round up your bill in-restaurant, make a donation through the Mobile Ordering App, or donate through the MS Society.

Getzlaf, Fantuz to be inducted in to Riders' Plaza of Honour

Fan favourites Chris Getzlaf and Andy Fantuz are two of the latest inductees to the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Plaza of Honour.

Getzlaf, a Regina product, played for the Regina Thunder and University of Regina Rams before begin drafted by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2007. He was traded to the Riders later that year and went on to play 10 seasons with the club.

The receiver ranks fifth in franchise history with 5,694 receiving yards and sits in sixth for receiving touchdowns with 37. He was part of Grey Cup-winning teams in 2007 and 2013.

Ontario-born Fantuz was selected third overall by the Riders in the 2006 CFL Draft and went on to play six of his 12 CFL seasons with the team. The receiver ranks 12th all-time in receiving yards with 4,311 and 14th all-time in receiving touchdowns with 23.

Getzlaf and Fantuz were a part of the "Canadian Air Force" trio of receivers along with Rob Bagg. Getzlaf said going into the Plaza with his former teammate makes it extra special.

They’ll be inducted into the Plaza of Honour on Oct. 9.

Want to skip the polling stations next month? Here's how to vote by mail

To vote by mail, you first have to apply for a special ballot that has a blank space for the candidate’s name, which you fill in yourself. This differs from typical ballots, which have a list of candidates to choose from. Because of this, it’s important to make sure you know your candidate’s name, as simply writing down which party you prefer will not count.

To apply for the ballot, you’ll need copies of your ID and proof of address, or failing that, an affidavit from someone authorized to receive oaths in that province or territory. You can apply for a special ballot voting kit either online, by mail, or in person at an Elections Canada office, but your application must be received by Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. ET.

Once you have the special ballot and fill it out, you have to make sure it gets to Elections Canada by Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. ET for it to count. Typically the ballot is sent in by mail – using a prepaid envelope – but you also have the option of physically dropping it off at any polling location in your riding.