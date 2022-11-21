Need To Know: Bus Shelters, Child Care Spaces, Kettle Campaign

Regina Transit offering overnight warming bus to help homeless population

Regina Transit is offering temporary overnight shelter — in the form of a warming bus — to people who are homeless.

The warming bus is located in the 1600 block of 11th Avenue near Mobile Crisis Services and will be available from 8:15 p.m. to 7:45 a.m., seven nights a week.

Anyone interested in making a donation to the cause should contact Carmichael Outreach at 306-757-2235 or info@carmichaeloutreach.ca. To ensure the privacy of those on the bus, donations shouldn’t be taken directly to the bus.

More than 2,000 new child-care spaces to open in Saskatchewan

More than 2,000 new child-care spaces will soon be available in Saskatchewan, thanks to a funding agreement between the provincial and federal governments.

An investment of $28.9 million by the governments of Saskatchewan and Canada will create 2,197 more child-care spaces in regulated centres around the province. Currently, the provincial government funds 22,844 child-care spaces in Saskatchewan.The goal is to add 28,000 new child-care spaces to Saskatchewan by April of 2026.

The provincial government is also working towards a goal to reduce the average fees for regulated child care to $10 per day by the end of March of 2026. Those fees have already dropped by an average of 70 per cent, the government noted, compared to where they stood in March of 2021.

The Salvation Army’s Kettle Campaign officially kicks off – now with tap

As of Friday, the Kettle Campaign for The Salvation army officially began.

Kettle stations are now up collecting donations across the city. Residents are still able to give cash donations but this year The Salvation Army is offering a contactless option for people to donate.

People now have the option to tap and pay with debit or credit cards or phones. All of the donations from the Kettle Campaign will go towards The Salvation Army’s Christmas Hamper Program as well as its year-round services.