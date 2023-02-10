Need to Know: Busy Saturday at Frost, Fajardo to Montreal?, and Sledge Skate of Hope

Frost this Saturday

The Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) is advising the public that Saturday, February 11 will be a very busy day at the REAL District. There are several events happening that will impact accessibility and parking, including:

FROST @REAL from Noon to 10:00PM Viterra International Trade Centre, Confederation Park and surrounding area with FIREWORKS starting in the Park at 10:00 PM

In addition, access to the REAL District will be restricted to through traffic.

We will have free, parking available on-site, however spots will be limited. Premium priority exit parking is available directly in front of the Viterra International Trade Centre ($10/vehicle).

There is a FREE Frost shuttle available from 12pm, consider parking at another hub and taking the shuttle to the District. Details are here: https://frostregina.com/shuttle/

All Pats ticket holders will be given FREE admission to Frost, consider coming early. Show your ticket at either Brandt Centre or Viterra International Trade Centre gate to receive your wristband.

With limited on-site parking available, you are encouraged to carpool with others, use rider share or taxi services, or take public transit.

For more information about these events, please visit https://www.realdistrict.ca/

QB Fajardo likely to sign with Alouettes

Cody Fajardo appears to be headed to the Montreal Alouettes.

TSN's Farhan Lalji reports that it's very likely Fajardo will join the Alouettes once the team is in position to sign off on a deal.

The Alouettes are effectively swapping quarterbacks with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, who are expected to officially sign Trevor Harris when free agency opens on Tuesday.

'Sledge Skate of Hope' tour

Three time Paralympic medallist and two time world champion, Tyler McGregor, was at Echo Valley Provincial Park on Thursday raising money for the Terry Fox Foundation with his "Sledge Skate of Hope" Tour.

McGregor grew up playing hockey, the sport he loved, but his life took a turn when a broken leg lead to a shocking diagnosis.

McGregor is making a stop in every province across Canada where he takes to the ice on his sled for 42 km. He has completed stops in all but four provinces after Thursday.

