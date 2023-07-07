Need To Know: Camp Day, CTSK Wristband Pickup, Stars Early Bird Deadline

Country Thunder Saskatchewan Wristband Pickup

Mark your calendars! Country Thunder SK will be at the Regina Farmers Market on Saturday July 8 for a special Country Thunder Pop-Up Event.They’ll have your chance to scan your tickets and pick up your wristband before the festival, plus a preview of what you can expect at their new Sask Music Songwriters Showcase.

Or on Saturday night make your way to the Railyard Saloon! Make sure you download the AXS Mobile App downloaded and your tickets ready to be scanned so you can have your wristbands before the festival and have a chance to win meet and greets with High Valley!

Stars Lottery Early Bird Deadline is TONIGHT at Midnight

THE LOTTERY ON A MISSION 1,604 PRIZES. 1 GREAT CAUSE. Every ticket is your chance to win more than $3.6 million in prizes, including the Bon Voyage Bonus Prize, the Ultimate Road Trip Early Bird package, the two grand prize homes in Saskatoon and Regina area and so much more!

+ 55 Cash Prizes

+ 4 Vacations or Cash

+ 3 Awesome Vehicles

+ 2 Dream Homes

+ 1 Great Cause



More info: sk.starslottery.ca

Tim Hortons Camp Day

When you buy a Tims coffee on Camp Day, 100% of the proceeds will help send youth to a multi-year life-changing experience.

Only on July 19th, buy a Tims coffee and help change youths' lives.