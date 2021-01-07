Need to Know: Camp Easter Seals, SaskPower Scam, & Downtown Parking

Annual Easter Seals Snowarama snowmobile event goes province-wide

The annual Snowarama snowmobile ride for Easter Seals Kids, that raises funds to help send children with disabilities to camp, has gone province-wide, due to COVID-19.

Riders who have a trail permit can jump on their sled and go for a ride on any of the Saskatchewan Snowmobile Association’s marked and groomed trails at any time over the course of the 12-day event.

The ride is typically held over the course of one day with riders hitting the trail with the sunrise for either a short 100 kilometre loop or a 250 kilometre trip.

Registration for the 2021 Easter Seals Snowarama is now open and will close on Feb. 26.

Registration and pledge sheets can be completed online at snowrama.ca. A minimum of $99 of pledges is required to participate this year.

Hard copy pledge and registrations forms will also be able to be processed at SaskAbilities locations across the province.

Scammers target SaskPower customers

SaskPower sent out a media release warning customers of texts and emails claiming that they have been overbilled and are eligible for a refund. Links in the messages have requested financial or personal information. Which the company warns could be used to scam money or commit identity theft.

46.7% of Regina's private downtown land is used for parking: city report

According to a new report almost half the private land in Regina’s downtown is dedicated to parking. Last night the city’s planning commission started the conversation whether or not to allow more temporary parking lots.

The report by city administration going before the commission says 46.7 per cent of Regina's private land downtown is currently either surface parking or structured parkades, for an estimated 16,100 parking stalls.