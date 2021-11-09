Need to Know: Camp Hope, Regina Thunder, Sask. Doctor dies of Covid

City finds indoor space for residents of tent village

The City of Regina has signed a lease for an indoor location to house the residents of an encampment in the Heritage neighbourhood.

The city did not disclose the location of the indoor space, but in an emailed statement it confirmed “work is rapidly proceeding to prepare the space for occupancy, and third-parties are preparing for operational responsibilities.”

In a Facebook post, the Regina Needle Recovery & Community Support and representatives for Camp Hope, formerly known as Camp Marjorie, thanked the city for securing the indoor facility.

The Regina Thunder are on their way to the prairie football conference finals

The Thunder have a chance at a perfect season when they host the Saskatoon Hilltops at Mosaic Stadium on Nov. 14 -- kickoff is at 1 p.m.

The Hilltops punched their ticket to the finals by defeating the Edmonton Huskies.

The Huskies are receiving praise from the country for the heroics afterwards! While travelling back to Edmonton the team came across a motorcycle accident between Saskatoon and North Battleford. The Huskies training staff was able to stabilize the victim before he was transported to the hospital.

Sask. doctor dies of COVID-19 in Ontario ICU

A Saskatchewan doctor has died of COVID-19 in an Ontario intensive care unit.

Dr. Youssef Al-Begamy, who served as a family and emergency room physician in Regina, Moose Jaw and Fort Qu’Appelle, died in Ontario on Sunday.

The Islamic Association of Saskatchewan posted a tribute to Al-Begamy on their Facebook page, saying he was a “well loved” doctor.