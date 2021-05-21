Need to Know: Camping, Care Home Visitation, & SK Sports Hall of Fame

Sask. provincial parks open for the summer season

Campers heading out for the May long weekend are reminded to check the current list of provincial park fire restrictions.

The province says restrictions are currently in place in a number of campgrounds because of the dry conditions. All open fires in those campground will be prohibited, but approved self-contained portable gas devices will be permitted for heating and cooking purposes.

An alcohol and recreational cannabis ban will be in effect for the May long weekend in all provincial park and recreation site campgrounds. Cottages, rental cabins and all other businesses serving liquor in licensed establishments in the parks will not be affected by the ban.

Visitation to expand at Sask. care homes on May 30

Restrictions in Saskatchewan long-term care homes will be eased further on May 30, under the province’s reopening strategy.

In 10 days residents will be permitted to welcome an unlimited number of visitors indoors, two at a time. A maximum of four visitors will be permitted outdoors.

Restrictions in care homes will be further eased once the province achieves Steps 2 and 3 of its Reopening Roadmap.

Step 2, which is expected to occur in the third week of June, will see all long-term care residents be permitted four visitors at a time indoors and nine visitors at a time outdoors. Step 3, set for mid-July, is still under development by the chief medical health officer.

2013 Saskatchewan Roughriders have been inducted into the Saskatchewan Sports Hall of Fame

Congratulations to the players, coaches and everyone involved in our incredible 2013 Grey Cup Championship!

Joining the Roughriders in the team category is the 2000-01 University of Regina Cougars’ women’s basketball team.

The team was the university’s first Canadian Interuniversity Athletic Union (CIAU, now USports) basketball title after beating the University of Alberta Pandas 94-85 in the final, which took place in Edmonton.

Their 94 points are the most ever scored in a women’s national final.