Need to Know: Camping Reservations, Sunwing Flights, Meter Readers Request

New This Year A notification feature on the reservation system will allow campers to sign up to receive an alert if a specific campsite becomes available.

A total of 37 seasonal sites have been added across the following parks: Good Spirit Lake, Buffalo Pound, Makwa Lake, Meadow Lake and Moose Mountain.

Camp-Easy yurts have been added at Pike Lake, Good Spirit Lake and Greenwater Lake with a new yurt replacing the old Camp-Easy tent in Crooked Lake.

Slight increase to some of the following fees: park entry, Camp-Easy and Mongolian Yurt, swimming entry and equipment rentals. View full list of new fees here.

Sunwing cancelling majority of remaining winter flights from Regina Sunwing has cancelled the majority of its flights out of Regina for the remainder of the winter travel season. The cancellations, due to “extenuating circumstances,” are effective Feb. 4, 2023. “This impacts weekly flights from Regina to Mexico, Cuba and the Dominican Republic, with the exception of Sunday departures to Puerto Vallarta starting on February 5th,” Sunwing confirmed in an emailed statement. The airline said it hopes to re-establish a full program for flights out of Regina for the 2023-24 season. SaskPower encouraging residents to clear a path for meter readers With winter upon us, SaskPower wants its customers to remember to make sure there is easy access to their power meters. Meters must be read manually and can be difficult to get to this time of year with snow and ice built up. They understand that for some people, clearing a path may be a challenge or not possible and said there are ways to read your own meter and enter numbers online at SaskPower.com.