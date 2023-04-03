Need to Know: Camping Reservations, Weekly Garbage Collections, STARS Radiothon

Ready, Set, Camp!



The 2023 camping season is right around the corner! Mark your calendars – reservations are set to begin TODAY for seasonal camping and April 4 for nightly, Camp-Easy and group camping.



Reservations begin at 7 a.m. CST each day. To reserve your campsite, visit parks.saskatchewan.ca. Campers are reminded there is a queuing system in place. Campers need to refresh the page at 7 a.m. CST to be placed in the queue or pushed through to make a reservation.

Landfill, Yard Waste Depot Hours, Weekly Garbage Collection to Shift to Summer Schedule

Beginning this week (Monday, April 3), residents can roll out their brown carts each week on their collection day. Weekly garbage collection will end with the City-wide rollout of green Food and Yard Waste carts to all homes in late summer.

Starting Monday, April 10, the Landfill will operate on its summer schedule, open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Sunday. The entry gates close 15 minutes prior to closing to allow vehicles to unload and exit the Landfill by closing time.

The free Yard Waste Depot located near the Landfill will reopen for the season on Monday, April 10, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Residents can drop off leaves, grass clippings, bush and tree trimmings and other yard waste.

For households participating in the food and yard waste pilot, green cart service will switch to weekly collection beginning the week of Monday, April 3; however, brown cart collection will remain biweekly.

Visit Regina.ca/waste for more information.

Critical Care on the Air starts tomorrow!

Listen live on April 4 & 5, 2023, for the third annual Critical Care on the Air radiothon helping STARS to provide critical care, anywhere.