Need to Know: Camping Sites, In Person Racing, Visitor Centre

Saskatchewan Campsites Nearly Booked Up

According to a government spokesperson and hospitality industry representative, many camping sites and tourist destinations are either fully booked or close to being fully booked.

For July camping sites are trending about 80 per cent occupancy.

The first couple weeks of August are more than 70 per cent booked.

In Person Racing Returning

Versions of the traditional marathon, half-marathon and five and 10K races are expected to go ahead Sept. 10-12.

The 1,000 people who signed up early for virtual events have had the chance to transfer over to in-person for the past week. Registration opens to the general public on July 1.

A New Visitor Centre is on the way for Buffalo Pound Provincial Park

Buffalo Pound Provincial Park will start construction turning an old ski chalet into a new visitor centre.

The project will cost over $1.1 million and is expected to be done by the summer of 2022.

The visitor centre will house interpretive programs, a coffee shop and kiosks for future park businesses.