Need to Know: Canada Post Stamp, Trick or Treat with REAL, Science Centre

Former Regina cartoonist honoured with Canada Post Stamp

Former Regina cartoonist Brian Gable has been recognized by Canada Post with a new stamp design featuring his work.

The crown corporation is paying tribute to five editorial cartoonists for their work in Canadian journalism, humour and art by helping the artists create stamps that will be put into national rotation.

The image of the beaver on Gable’s stamp is taken from one of his previous Canada Day cartoons.

Gable currently works at the Globe and Mail, but was the editorial cartoonist for the Regina Leader Post from 1980-87.

The Canada Post stamps and collectables will be available at post offices and online (canadapost.ca) starting Oct. 8.

Trick or Treat with REAL is back!

We are so excited to be bringing back this fun, COVID safe, trick or treat event.

It takes place on October 31 from 12 - 5 p.m. on the main concourse at Mosaic Stadium. It's open to children 12 years old and under.

This event is free. Every child attending (even from the same household) must pre-register to guarantee a spot. You cannot show up on the day of the event.

REGISTRATION OPENS ON MONDAY, OCTOBER 11 AT 10 A.M. For details and where to find the registration link go here: https://bit.ly/3DfEgHj

Costumes are encouraged for everyone!

The Saskatchewan Science Centre is happy to announce the launch of an exciting new visiting exhibition: Game Changers.

This visiting exhibition features 120 of the most influential games that have transformed the gaming scene. Game Changers offers an opportunity for visitors to play 17 games that have significantly changed the gaming experience including Pac-Man, Super Mario Bros., Tetris, Angry Birds, Space Invaders, Flower, and Adventure.

Visitor safety at the Science Centre will be maintained with encouraged social distancing, regular cleaning and disinfecting, and capacity limits, and timed admissions.

Game Changers will be at the Saskatchewan Science Centre until January 9, 2022.