Need To Know: Canadain Blood Services, Black Fly Days, I Love Regina

More Events Added To I Love Regina Day

Mayor Sandra Masters and the City of Regina are pleased to present I Love Regina Day in Victoria Park on Saturday, August 19.

Event highlights include:

I Love Regina Run, in partnership with Run Regina

Regina Farmers’ Market

Live local entertainment

City of Regina fun and program info

Free BBQ and treats

Summer in the Square with Regina Downtown BID

Community exhibitors, kids’ activities, bouncers & face painting

Visit Regina.ca/iloveregina to register for the I Love Regina Run or for more information about the I Love Regina Day event.

Help Canadian Blood Services this Summer and Donate Blood

Make donating blood or plasma a part of your summer plans.

Patients across Canada need new and returning donors to strengthen Canada’s Lifeline. Over 150,000 open appointments need to be filled throughout the summer.

Summer is a particularly difficult time for maintaining an ideal blood and plasma supply. Donation appointment cancellations are high due to donors travelling or being out of their regular routines.

It only takes about an hour of your time to cool down at a donor centre this summer and help save a life.

Before you plan a vacation, schedule your next donation by booking donation appointments at blood.ca, through the GiveBlood app, or by calling 1-888-2-DONATE (1888-236-6283).

Celebrate Summer By Winning Our Black Fly Days Giveaway

Pure Country is excited to team up with Black Fly to promote your Craft produced, proudly Canadian Cocktails. For 10 weeks of summer, Pure Country will invite listeners to enter online for a chance to win a Black Fly Prize pack, every Friday, stuffed with tumbler, pool float, Frisbee and other surprise gifts to make your summer fly!

