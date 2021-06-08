Need to Know: Cankerworms, Grad Ceremonies, & Wildlife Regulations

Cankerworm Spray Program to Start

Today, City crews will begin to spray for cankerworms in areas of Regina where insect counts are expected to be high and where trees are at highest risk.

More than 5,000 trees will be sprayed with a special organic bacterial product called Dipel. It kills cankerworms but is harmless to pets, wildlife and humans. It is a government-regulated product approved for use.

Residents throughout the city will receive advance notice that spraying will take place near their homes within 48 hours. If spraying can’t be completed within the 48-hour time frame, it will be rescheduled and a new notice will be delivered.

The notice also provides tips to help prepare for spraying in your neighbourhood including:

Keep family and pets away from spray crews

Close windows in the house

If possible, move cars off the street

The cankerworm spray program protects our trees and ensures that residents can continue to enjoy a healthy urban forest.

Mosaic Stadium Will Not Host High School Grad Ceremonies

School divisions had been working closely with the Saskatchewan Health Authority, the Ministry of Education and Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL), but the public health orders around large outdoor gatherings could not be changed to accommodate the ceremonies.

The province will still be in Step Two of the Re-Opening Roadmap when most graduation ceremonies would take place and that means there’s a limit of 150 in attendance and “no objects may be passed between participants.”

Students wanted the ability to actually walk across a stage, that they be able to receive a physical diploma, that they be with their fellow students, and that their families can be there to see it.

The guidelines wouldn’t allow all of those things to happen at a Mosaic Stadium ceremony.

Provincial Changes to Wildlife Regulations will make it easier for Hunters with Mobility Impairments

Changes are being made to wildlife regulations in Saskatchewan, giving better access to hunters dealing with mobility impairments using a motorized wheelchair, in an announcement made by the province yesterday.

In 2020, Saskatchewan allowed the use of motorized mobility equipment for hunters with disabilities, but required a permit; as of yesterday no permit is needed.