Need To Know: Canucks left out, Pfizer 3rd doses
The governments of the United Kingdom, Scotland and Wales say vaccinated folks from the EU or United States will be exempt from mandatory quarantine upon arrival — but fully vaccinated travellers from Canada will still have to quarantine.
No reason has been given for why canuks are left off the list.
Pfizer is claiming a 3rd dose 'strongly' boosts protection against Delta variant.
Among people ages 65 to 85, the Pfizer data suggest that antibody levels against the Delta variant after receiving a third dose of vaccine are greater than 11-fold than following a second dose.
The data have not yet been peer-reviewed or published.
Five Riders have suffered an Achilles injury in the month leading up to the return of the CFL.
Head Coach Craig Dickenson called the phenomenon a “head scratcher,” but is attributing the increase in the injury to the time away.
A sport Doctor says despite working over the break, jumping back in to a season is a bit more than their bodies can handle.
-
Need to Know: Vaccine Pop- Ups, a drop in Crime, and 3 dose future?The city is offering some more pop-up vaccination clinics with QC tix, Regina saw a big drop in crime, and the province is in talks for possible 3rd doses of AstraZeneca
-
Need to Know: Drive- Thru closing, dead fish, and return to schoolThe Saskatchewan Health Authority are closing drive-thru immunization clinics, Dead fish have been washing up on shores, and preparing for schools to return in the fall.
-
Need to Know: New Rules with Riders, Canada's first GoldSome new rules for Rider fans hitting up the stadium this year, plus airports putting together separate lines based on vaccinations. Plus Canada won it's first gold!
-
Need to Know: Riders Scrimmage, Conexus Shows, Vaccines and QCXRiders Green & White Scrimmage this Weekend, George Canyon & Aaron Pritchett Playing Conexus Tomorrow (Saturday, July 24th), New Pop-up Vaccination Clinics Offer Tickets to QCX!
-
Need to Know: Regina Firefighters, Sask. Airports, Seatbelt ticketsNine Regina Firefighters to Receive Exemplary Service Medals Nine, Sask. airports left off list of destinations allowed to receive international flights, Saskatchewan police issue 490 tickets related to seatbelt offences in June.
-
Need to Know: Water in Dugouts, Smoke Thickens, New Bike LaneCity of Regina testing out new bike lane system on 14th Avenue, U of R research team studying ways to remove sulfate from dugouts, & Smoke expected to thicken in Regina as air quality alert continues.
-
Need to Know: Fire Ban Lifted, Mental Health App, Vaccine CertificatesSask. lifts provincial fire ban after rain provides some relief to northern wildfires, New ‘Be SaskWell’ text-based service helping people with mental health post COVID-19 restrictions, eHealth Sask. developing vaccine certificates.
-
Need to Know: Riders Scrimmage, Pickleball, Conexus ShowsRiders Green & White Scrimmage this Weekend, Queen City Pickleball Hub officially opens at Evraz Place, George Canyon & Aaron Pritchett Playing Conexus This Weekend.
-
Need to Know: Power Usage, Provincial Fire Bans, Shania TwinSaskPower expecting extreme heat to drive record demand for power, Number of wild-fires well above 5-year-average – Provincial Fire Bans Remain in Effect, The Brandt Community Stage at Conexus Starts up Tomorrow with Shania Twin.