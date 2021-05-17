Need to Know: Care Home Visitation, Walking Tour, Fans in Mosaic

Changes to continuing care family presence/visitation in Regina

​Thanks to a significant decrease in COVID-19 in Regina – due to vaccine efficacy, strong outbreak management practices, screening procedures, and infection prevention and control protocols – the following changes are being made to family presence/visitation in Regina's continuing care units and long-term care homes effective May 17, 2021:

Continuing Care units and long-term care homes that meet eligibility will move to Compassionate Care and Level 90.

- Compassionate Care: Currently, most long-term care family presence is restricted by Public Health Order to compassionate care reasons only. This means that each resident can designate two essential family/support persons for quality of life or care needs unmet. One person can be present at a time indoors. For end-of-life situations, more than two people can be designated and two people can be present at a time.

- Level 90: For homes with at least 90 per cent of residents who have received their full vaccination for three weeks (Level 90), there is no limit on the number of designated visitors; up to two visitors may visit indoors and up to four outdoors. Fully vaccinated residents may leave on a day pass without quarantine upon return. A resident who cannot be vaccinated may visit with individuals who have received two doses of vaccine at least three weeks prior.

New audio walking tour showing off the history of Regina's Warehouse District

Regina’s Warehouse Business Improvement District is offering an audio walking tour for residents to learn more about the historic area.

The self-guided tour can be found on the izi.Travel app. It has seven stops and takes about one hour to complete.

The tour a brief description of each building as well as a story associated with its history.

Premier Hopeful for August Goal for Fans in Mosaic

During the most recent session of the legislature concluded on Friday, Moe said the province was looking into a plan that would see some fans return to the stadium in a limited capacity before lifting all restrictions.

Right now the CFL has a set target date of August 5th for the return of a 14-game season.