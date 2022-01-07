Need to Know: Carmichael Donations, Air Canada Destination Suspension, LIT Cancelled

Carmichael Outreach is looking for Glove Donations

We need your help Regina. It is COLD and we are out of gloves and mittens and need them desperately. Mens gloves would be top priority, but we could use any and all kinds. We have loads of toques and scarves, but gloves are the #1 priority right now for the folks in our community.

Feel free to drop off items here at the station and we'll take them down to Carmichael Outreach Inc. for you as well!

We've set up a bin in our front door for contactless drop-off.

Open 8:30am to 6pm today (January 7th).

4303 South Albert St.

Air Canada Temporary Destination Suspension

In light of the current pandemic context, Air Canada will be suspending some flights to Sun destinations from January 24 until April 30, 2022.

Suspended destinations include Antigua, Aruba, Samaná, Curaçao, Exuma, Grenada, Puerto Plata, Santo Domingo, Bermuda, Grand Cayman, Havana, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Martin/Sint Maarten, and Saint Kitts and Nevis.

To help ensure that Canadians are not stranded abroad, Air Canada plans to operate a number of one-way commercial flights from affected destinations in order to return customers at the suspended destinations to Canada.

Any travellers affected by the temporary suspension of the above listed destinations will be issued a full refund. Our team will be contacting any impacted customers and processing refunds in order of departure date. Eligible customers will receive an invoice as confirmation of their refund once it has been issued.

For the official press release click here: https://vacations.aircanada.com/en/travel-advisories

Luther Invitational Tournament cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

Luther College High School has cancelled its annual basketball tournament due to rising COVID-19 cases.

The school announced Wednesday that the Luther Invitational Tournament (LIT) has been cancelled for the second year in a row.

The tournament was scheduled for Feb. 3-5.