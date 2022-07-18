Need To Know: CCMAs, Kip Moore Tickets, Water Bottle Drive

Win Your Way To The CCMAs

Want to have the ultimate Canadian Country music experience?

You could win a trip for two to Calgary for Country Music Week, September 8 - September 12... including tickets to events like the CCMA Awards! Trip includes transportation, accommodations and $500 spending money!

Listen weekdays at 7a, 11a, 1p, 3p and 5p for the country code word and enter it below for your chance to win! The CCMAs, live from Calgary. The biggest week in country music in Canada.

Your Chance To See Kip Moore Next Week

Listen every morning at 8:30 to win a pair of tickets to see Multi-platinum singer/songwriter Kip Moore at the Conexus Arts Centre – July 26th



More info: conexusartscentre.ca/kip-moore

Water Bottle Drive For Regina's Community Fridges

It's been hot again this past week. The week ahead is looking warm, too. Help us collect bottled water once again for The Regina Community Fridges.

We'll start collecting today for delivery on Friday! So, if you're out grocery shopping this morning, grab a flat of water!

You can drop your donation to our station which is located at 4303 Albert Street South from 8:30am to 4pm all week long!