Need to Know: Celebrity Chef Challenge, Free Woodchips/Compost, Next Big Thing

Today is our 5th Celebrity Chef Challenge with Northern Fireplace!

Stop by for lunch for some amazing creations from our celebrity chefs!

This years chefs:

Chef Chris Miller from Roots Kitchen and Bar



The Bearded Prairie Chef Josh Miller

Chef Sergio Reyna from Agave Authentic Mexican Grill

Executive Sous Chef Derris Warren from Conexus Arts Centre

And Northern Fireplace grill master Tom Buhay

For fifteen dollars you can sample of the creations and vote for your favourite. All proceeds will be donated to The War Amps.

The top chef will be awarded the Golden Spatula!

Free Compost and Wood Chips

A reminder that tomorrow (May 27) is the final day the City is giving away free compost and wood chips!

Grab your pails and shovels and bring them here: https://bit.ly/3pvmaQh

More info at https://bit.ly/3NZOt3w

Next Big Thing Finals at the Rail Yard Saloon this Saturday!

Come cheer on our three finalists: Brett Michael Monka, Micah Walbaum, and Melissa Mannett as they try to be crowned “the next big thing!”

Doors open at 7:00 with the show starting at 7:30. And it’s free to get in!

We’ll also be giving away Country Thunder Passes and Sparkle Ball Earrings from SaskMilk!