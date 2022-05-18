Need to Know: Celebrity Slow Pitch, Gas Theft, Camping

3rd Annual McMorris Foundation Celebrity Slow Pitch Tournament

JUNE 18, 2022

DOUGLAS PARK, REGINA, SK

The 3rd annual McMorris Foundation Celebrity Slow Pitch Tournament will feature twelve partner teams going head to head, testing their skills on the baseball diamond. Each McMorris Foundation partner will participate in a raffle to secure their favourite star for their respective team. The public is encouraged to attend this free event to meet their favourite celebrity and watch them compete alongside our partners on the diamond.

Additional event details:

• Celebrity Meet & Greets

• Beer Garden

• Food Vendors

• Kid Zone w/ Kids Activities

• Remarks from Mark & Craig

One hundred percent of proceeds will go to helping youth find their passion through sport with the help of Jumpstart.

https://mcmorrisfoundation.ca/events/3rd-annual-mcmorris-foundation-celebrity-slow-pitch-tournament

Gas theft up 76% in Sask. to start 2022

Gasoline thefts in Saskatchewan are up 76 per cent in 2022 compared to the same time period last year, according to a recent RCMP report.

There were 178 fuel thefts reported to Saskatchewan RCMP between January and April 2022.

Of the 178 reported thefts, 137 were from gas stations.

Campers Head back to Provincial Parks

Tomorrow (May 19th) officially starts up the camping seasonal for getaways in many provincial Parks as we head towards the long weekend!

Daily and weekly park entry permits can be purchased online and printed at home in advance of campers’ visit. Sask. Parks said if campers purchased an annual entry permit but it hasn’t been delivered yet, campers will have received a temporary permit via email that can be printed and displayed in their vehicle until the permit arrives in the mail.

The ministry reminds campers that an alcohol and recreational cannabis ban will be in effect for the May long weekend. However, cottages, rental cabins and any business facilities serving liquor in licensed establishments in parks are not affected by the ban.